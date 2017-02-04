AMMAN Jordanian airline Royal Jordanian received instructions from the U.S. authorities on Saturday allowing travellers from Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Somali and Iran to board its flights to the United States if they have the necessary visa.

"These instructions are effective as of today and cancel the U.S. presidential decision that restricted the entry to America of these above mentioned nationalities," Royal Jordanian spokesman Basel Kilani told Reuters.

"The airline will resume flying passengers of these nationalities to the United States as long as they hold valid visas unless the airline gets contrary instructions from U.S. customs and homeland security," he said.

(Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)