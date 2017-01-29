BERLIN Jan 29 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
has criticised a new U.S. travel ban on people from seven
Muslim-majority countries, the online site of German
newsmagazine Der Spiegel reported Sunday.
"She is convinced that even the necessary, decisive battle
against terrorism does not justify putting people of a specific
background or faith under general suspicion," Merkel's
spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told the magazine.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered a four-month
hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily
banned travelers from Syria and six other predominantly-Muslim
countries.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Larry King)