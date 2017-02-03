A woman and her daughter wait for two of her other children and her sister to arrive on a flight from Qatar after U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A U.S. district judge in Detroit has issued an order temporarily restraining the Trump administration from carrying out immigration restrictions in a presidential executive order, according to a court document.

Judge Victoria Roberts issued the order on Thursday in response to a motion filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan seeking a permanent injunction "that prohibits the denial of entry into the United States of legal permanent residents and those with valid immigrant visas" under President Donald Trump's Jan. 27 order.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh)