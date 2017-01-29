By Frank McGurty and Lesley Wroughton
| NEW YORK/WASHINGTON
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Jan 29 Tens of thousands of
people rallied in U.S. East Coast cities on Sunday afternoon to
protest President Donald Trump's executive order that blocked
entry into the country for travelers from seven Muslim-majority
nations.
In New York, Washington and Boston, a second wave of
demonstrations began after spontaneous rallies at many airports
on Saturday, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents
began enforcing the president's directive.
The order, which bars admission of Syrian refugees and
suspends travel to the United States from Iraq, Iran, Sudan and
four other countries, has led to the detention or deportation of
hundreds of people arriving at U.S. airports.
One of the largest of Sunday's protests took place at
Battery Park in lower Manhattan, within sight of the Statue of
Liberty in New York Harbor, long a symbol of welcome to U.S.
shores.
The keynote speaker, Democratic Senator Charles Schumer of
New York, told the crowd that the Trump order was un-American
and ran counter to the country's core values.
"What we are talking about here is life and death for so
many people," Schumer said. "I will not rest until these
horrible orders are repealed."
In Washington, a throng that swelled to more than 2,000 by
early afternoon gathered at Lafayette Square near the White
House, chanting: "No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here."
At the same time, about 200 protesters chanted on Sunday
afternoon at Dulles International Airport near Washington, where
a much larger crowd staged a noisy demonstration on Saturday
evening.
Seating and fences erected for crowd control during Trump's
inauguration on Jan. 20 kept protesters from a street directly
in front of the White House.
Aria Grabowski, 30, of Washington, was carrying a sign that
read: "Never again means never again for everyone."
Above the slogan was a photograph of Jewish refugees who
fled Germany in 1939 on a ship, the St. Louis, that was turned
away from Havana, Cuba, and forced to return to Europe. More
than 250 people aboard the ship were eventually killed by the
Nazis.
"Everyone should have their human rights respected,
regardless of nationality or religion," Grabowski said.
Steve Barnes, 58, a law school administrator from
Pennsylvania, arrived at the White House with a sign that read:
"We are all Muslims."
"It hurts me to the core. I've spent years promoting the
U.S. Constitution and now we've seen parts being challenged and
that's why I'm here," Barnes said.
Organizers estimated that more than 10,000 people were
gathering at Boston's Copley Square to hear speakers including
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a vocal critic of
Trump and a leader of the Democratic Party's liberal wing.
Rallies were also planned later on Sunday in other cities,
including Houston, Detroit, St. Louis and Los Angeles.
(Additional reporting by Susan Corwall in Washington and Brian
Snyder in Boston; Editing by Peter Cooney)