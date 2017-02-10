Feb 10 A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday asked the Justice Department and the state of Washington to submit briefs on whether a larger panel of judges should decide if President Donald Trump's travel ban should remain on hold.

A three-judge 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Thursday refused to reinstate the ban, which temporarily halts travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, while litigation over its constitutionality is proceeding. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)