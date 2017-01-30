NEW YORK Jan 29 Starbucks Corp Chief
Executive Officer Howard Schultz said on Sunday that the company
planned to hire 10,000 refugees over five years in 75 countries,
two days after U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order
banning refugees from certain countries.
Trump on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees
into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from
Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, saying the moves
would help protect Americans from terrorist attacks.
The order sparked widespread international criticism,
outrage from civil rights activists and legal challenges.
Starbucks in a letter from Schultz told employees it would
do everything possible to support affected workers. (bit.ly/2kIFjLE)
The hiring efforts announced on Sunday would start in the
United States by initially focusing on individuals who have
served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel in
the various countries where the military has asked for such
support, Schultz said.
Schultz has been outspoken on various issues and has put
Starbucks in the national spotlight, asking customers not to
bring guns into stores and urging conversations on race
relations.
Schultz said on Sunday that if the Affordable Care Act is
repealed and employees lose healthcare coverage, they would be
able to return to health insurance through Starbucks.
Trump and a Republican-controlled legislature are seeking to
undo much of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.
Schultz will step down as CEO in a few months to focus on
new high-end coffee shops, handing the top job to Chief
Operating Officer Kevin Johnson, a long-time technology
executive. He will become executive chairman in April.
Schultz also affirmed the company's commitment to trade with
Mexico, another subject that has been front and center of
Trump's campaign.
