Feb 2 Starbucks Corp, facing backlash
from some customers over its plans to hire refugees, said it
would speed up its previously stated goal of hiring 10,000
veterans and military spouses by 2018.
Chief Executive Howard Schultz announced on Sunday the
company's plans to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five
years, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump's executive
order put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United
States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other
Muslim-majority countries.
It was one of the strongest commitments from a CEO of a
major U.S. company against Trump's order, after several other
corporate bosses have stayed silent on Trump's immigration curbs
though the president is likely to face questions when he meets
some of them on Friday.
As part of the refugee hiring plan, Schultz said the
Starbucks would initially focus on hiring those who have served
with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel abroad.
The world's largest coffee chain soon after faced backlash
on social media with several people using #BoycottStarbucks to
urge customers to stay away from its stores. Some users also
posted screenshots of them deleting the company's app on their
phones.
However, users including actor Jessica Chastain tweeted in
support of the company after it announced its refugee hiring
plans.
Starbucks, along with former Secretary of Defense Robert
Gates, had announced plans in 2013 to hire 10,000 veterans and
military spouses over the next five years.
The world's largest coffee chain said on Thursday it had
already hired over 8,800 veterans and spouses so far. (bit.ly/2kwhu9l)
The company said it would reach its veteran hiring target
earlier than expected and would continue hiring more.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)