WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. State Department was
informed by the Justice Department of the ruling by a Washington
state court blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's order barring
nationals from seven countries from entering the United States,
a State Department spokesperson said on Friday.
The State Department is working with the Department of
Homeland Security to determine how the ruling affects its
operations and will announce any changes affecting travelers to
the United States as soon as that information is available, the
spokesperson said.
A federal judge in Seattle on Friday put a nationwide block
on Trump's week-old executive order.
