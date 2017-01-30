(Adds quote, background)
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 30 The state of Washington
will challenge U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order
banning immigration from some Muslim-majority states in federal
court, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Monday.
Washington will be the first state to take on the executive
order that went into effect on Friday, heightening the legal
stakes surrounding the order that has sparked a global backlash.
Washington state Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat, said it
was important for the Trump administration to face lawsuits from
the state itself, and not just cases filed by individuals who
have been impacted by the order.
"It is an insult and a danger to all of the people of the
state of Washington, of all faiths," Inslee told reporters on
Monday.
Technology companies Amazon.com Inc and Expedia Inc
, both of which are based in Washington, will support
the suit, Ferguson told reporters on a conference call.
Amazon and Expedia did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
The executive order put a 120-day hold on allowing refugees
into the country, an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and a
90-day bar on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan,
Syria and Yemen.
