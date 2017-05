People protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Demonstrators protesting U.S. Donald Trump's executive order travel ban greet arriving passengers at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

NEW YORK A federal judge in Brooklyn, New York issued an emergency stay on Saturday that temporarily blocks the U.S. government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas.

The American Civil Liberties Union estimates the stay will affect 100 to 200 people detained at U.S. airports or in transit, but government lawyers could not confirm that number.

The ruling by Judge Ann Donnelly of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York came during a hearing called after President Donald Trump issued an executive order blocking people from seven Muslim-majority from entering the United States and putting a temporary halt to refugee admissions.

(Reporting by Mica Rosenburg, Writing by Frank McGurty; Editing by Nick Zieminski)