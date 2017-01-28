BEIRUT Jan 28 A Syrian family with visas to
travel to the United States was prevented from boarding a flight
bound from Paris to Atlanta on Saturday, and returned to their
departure airport of Beirut, Lebanese airport sources said.
The family had travelled from Beirut to Paris overnight
where they waited for their U.S.-bound journey, the sources
said.
New U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday put a four-month
hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily
barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority
countries.
(Writing by John Davison; editing by Ralph Boulton)