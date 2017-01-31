Jan 30 A group of technology companies is
planning to meet on Tuesday to discuss filing an amicus brief in
support of a lawsuit challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's
order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority
countries, said a spokesperson for GitHub, a company that makes
software development tools, which is organizing the meeting.
Alphabet Inc's Google, Airbnb Inc and Netflix Inc
are among the companies invited to the meeting, a
separate person familiar with the situation said.
(Reporting by Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and
Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Bill Rigby)