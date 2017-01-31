BERLIN Jan 31 The U.S. travel ban on citizens
of seven Muslim-majority countries could affect demand for
travel to the United States, the UN World Tourism Organization
said on Tuesday.
Alongside widespread protests at airports, the executive
order by President Donald Trump has led to criticism from
airlines and the travel industry over the way it was implemented
with no prior warning and the lack of clarity over the rules.
"Besides the direct impact, the image of a country which
imposes travel bans in such a hostile way will surely be
affected among visitors from all over the world and risk dumping
travel demand to the United States," UNWTO Secretary General
Taleb Rifai said in a statement on Tuesday.
Seeking to capitalise on the restrictions, companies and
officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and
education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.
The White House has said the move to put a 120-day hold on
allowing refugees into the country, an indefinite ban on
refugees from Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from Iran,
Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, is to protect U.S.
citizens.
UNWTO's Rifai said it may worsen security risks.
"Global challenges demand global solutions and the security
challenges that we face today should not prompt us to build new
walls; on the contrary, isolationism and blind discriminatory
actions will not lead to increased security but rather to
growing tensions and threats," he said.
U.S. airlines' shares dropped on Monday over concerns on the
impact of the immigration order, although analysts have said
they did not expect a material impact for now.
The World Travel and Tourism Council, representing travel
industry executives, also on Tuesday urged the Trump
administration to rethink the ban, saying the travel and tourism
sector was responsible for the livelihoods of millions
worldwide.
"The U.S. has suffered in the past from similar isolationist
policies. We urge the Trump Administration to reconsider this
ban," WTTC President and CEO David Scowsill said in a statement.
The WTTC estimates the travel and tourism industry directly
contributed 2.7 percent of the U.S. total gross domestic product
in 2015.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tom Heneghan)