BERLIN, March 6 Demand for travel to the United
States over the coming months has flattened out following a
positive start to the year, with uncertainty over a possible new
travel order likely deterring visitors, travel analysis company
ForwardKeys said on Monday.
ForwardKeys, which analyses 16 million flight reservations a
day from major global reservation systems, also said that travel
from the United States to and from the Middle East has been
especially hard hit after President Donald Trump's move to ban
people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
"Uncertainty reigns and the presidential rhetoric appears to
be deterring visitors to the U.S.," ForwardKeys founder Olivier
Jager said in a statement.
U.S. travel demand is set to be a topic at the world's
largest travel fair, the ITB, in Berlin this week.
After the travel ban was imposed in January, international
travel to the U.S. dropped by 6.5 percent in the following eight
days, ForwardKeys data showed last month.
In its latest update on Monday, ForwardKeys said that
bookings to the United States recovered after the courts halted
the ban, but dropped again in the nine days after plans for a
new ban were announced on Feb. 17.
Overall, bookings for arrivals to the United States over the
next three months are 0.4 percent down on last year, whereas
they had been 3.4 percent ahead the day before the travel
restrictions were imposed.
The study also showed that accumulated U.S. bookings to the
Middle East were up by 12 percent on last year in the three
weeks before the ban. However, in the four weeks following the
ban they were down 27 percent.
According to travel search site Kayak, searches
from Europe for flights to the U.S. are down by 12 percent since
the elections. However, Germans, some of the world's biggest
spenders on travel, have not been deterred, with searches up 10
percent in that period, Kayak said in data provided to Reuters.
