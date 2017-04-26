BERLIN, April 26 Air passenger arrivals in the
United States fell in the first quarter of the year, while
arrivals in Canada and Mexico rose, according to data from
travel analysis company ForwardKeys.
Travellers from the Middle East and Europe were possibly
deterred by uncertainty over President Donald Trump's travel ban
on citizens of six Muslim-majority nations, as well as the
strong dollar, it said on Wednesday.
Long-haul arrivals in the U.S. dropped by 4.3 percent in the
first quarter, ForwardKeys, which analyses 16 million flight
booking transactions a day from major global reservation
systems, said.
On Tuesday, Emirates airline signalled that its U.S.
expansion plans were on hold until demand recovers from a
slowdown that the airline has blamed on Trump's travel
restrictions.
Meanwhile, Canada and Mexico both saw arrivals increase 6.1
percent in the first quarter and bookings for arrival in the
second quarter are up 15.7 and 19.8 percent, driven by bookings
from the Netherlands, China, Britain and Germany.
Forward bookings to the United States for travel in the
second quarter of the year are 3.7 percent ahead of last year,
due to the later Easter holiday period this year, the travel
analysis company said.
Visitors from Asia and the Americas are returning to Europe,
after a dip following a string of attacks in France, Belgium and
Germany, starting with Paris in November 2015, ForwardKeys said.
Compared with two years ago, arrivals in the first quarter rose
5.2 percent and forward bookings are up 11.2 percent for the
second quarter.
European carriers such as Lufthansa and Air
France-KLM had felt the effects of the downturn in
demand from Asia and the U.S last year. Both are due to report
first-quarter results over the next couple of weeks.
"This overview reveals the resilience of the travel industry
globally. People are finding alternative new destinations, and
they are returning to others, previously blighted by dreadful
events," ForwardKeys Chief Executive Olivier Jager said in a
statement.
