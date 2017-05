U.S. President Donald Trump is welcomed as he speaks to commanders and coalition representatives during a visit to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, U.S., February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he needed a U.S. appeals court considering the legality of his immigration order to go his way, saying a lot of "bad people" are thinking of coming to the United States.

Trump made the comments during an appearance at the White House in which he also criticized Senate delays of his Cabinet nominees, including Scott Pruitt for the Environmental Protection Agency.

