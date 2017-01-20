(Repeats story sent earlier with no changes to text)
NEW YORK Jan 20 As he is sworn in as the 45th
U.S. president on Friday, Donald Trump will mark one of the best
performances for the American stock market for any presidential
transition period of the modern era.
But the market's 5.8 percent rise since his Nov. 8 election
may not portend much for stocks once the Republican takes
office. For guidance, investors need only recall the
oscillations under the outgoing administration.
Democratic President Barack Obama's transition period, which
came amid the throes of the 2008 financial crisis, also
overlapped a 15.5 percent fall for the S&P 500 from his
election to the day of his inauguration. That swoon - which was
as much as 25.2 percent at one point - is by far the worst
performance for U.S. equities during a presidential transition.
Since then, Obama has presided over the second-best run for
the stock market under any president since Republican Dwight
Eisenhower, with the benchmark S&P rising nearly 170 percent
while he was U.S. leader from 1953 to 1960.
Democratic President John Kennedy, meanwhile, had the best
transition period for stocks, which rose 8.5 percent between his
November 1960 election and January 1961 inauguration. After
that, the market rose a paltry 19.8 percent during his
administration, which was cut short by his assassination on Nov.
22, 1963.
"People put a lot of weight into what they said on the
campaign trail, as if they are going to get these things through
exactly as they said or even propose them exactly as they said,"
said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in
Chicago.
"The reality of the office is people forget it is politics -
politics is all about making a deal."
Stocks tend to rise regardless of which party holds power.
Two exceptions were both Republicans: Stocks fell 20.1 percent
under Richard Nixon and 36.7 percent under George W. Bush.
Bush had the most days with the stock market trading below
where it closed on his inauguration day: 1,608 days, or almost
80 percent of his presidency.
Democratic President Lyndon Johnson's tenure tells a rosier
story for equities investors. The stock market traded higher
than it closed on Johnson's 1963 inauguration for every day he
was in office, 1,346 days in all.
The market's best performance during a president since the
Eisenhower administration came under Democrat Bill Clinton, with
stocks soaring nearly 210 percent.
Action in the options market on Wednesday indicated
investors were exercising caution ahead of Trump's inauguration,
with a massive trade in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust puts.
Presidents "only have so much power, and if (Trump) can't
get Congress, even though it is all one party, if they can't
agree on what it is they want to push through, it is going to be
very, very difficult," said Kinahan.
