Jan 14 Broadway star Jennifer Holliday said on
Saturday she was pulling out of a concert celebrating the
inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, citing an online
article that cast the performance as a "betrayal" of her gay and
lesbian fans.
The Tony-award winning singer, best known for her roles in
the Broadway musicals "Dreamgirls" and "Your Arms Too Short to
Box with God," announced the cancellation in a letter first
published by The Wrap, an entertainment industry news website.
"I sincerely apologize for my lapse of judgment, for being
uneducated on the issues that affect every American at this
crucial time in history and for causing such dismay and
heartbreak to my fans," Holliday said in the letter, which was
released to Reuters by her representatives.
Holliday was not scheduled to perform at Friday's
inauguration itself but at an event at the Lincoln Memorial the
night before called the "Make America Great Again! Welcome
Celebration." Also scheduled to appear are country music star
Toby Keith, rock band 3 Doors Down and Oscar-winning actor Jon
Voight.
In a column for the Daily Beast website, entertainment
reporter Kevin Fallon called Holliday a gay icon for her work on
Broadway and said that Trump had surrounded himself with
politicians who vocally oppose LGBT rights.
"For the gay community that has bolstered Holliday's, in her
own words, embattled and difficult career, and cheered on her
recent successes, the news (of Holliday's planned performance)
feels like a betrayal. It is heartbreaking," Fallon wrote.
In her letter, Holliday wrote that she had originally agreed
to perform for Trump as a "bi-partisan songbird" who had sung
for four presidents, both Republican and Democrat, dating back
to Ronald Reagan.
"I was honestly just thinking that I wanted my voice to be a
healing and unifying force for hope through music to help our
deeply polarized country," Holliday wrote.
"Regretfully, I did not take into consideration that my
performing for the concert would actually instead be taken as a
political act against my own personal beliefs and be mistaken
for support of Donald Trump and Mike Pence," she said.
In addition to her career on Broadway, Holliday has found
success on the pop charts and as a Gospel singer.
She won a Tony award in 1982 for her role as Effie White in
the original production of "Dreamgirls" and two Grammy awards
later that decade.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Tom Brown)