WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to nominate a top economic aide, Kenneth Juster, as the next U.S. ambassador to India, two senior White House officials said on Friday.

Juster is a top deputy on the White House National Economic Council. He is a familiar face among Indian officials, having chaired the U.S.-India High Technology Cooperation Group when Republican George W. Bush was president.

Trump is to play host to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Monday.

