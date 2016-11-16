* U.S. copper consumption paltry compared to China's
* Copper demand in U.S. slides 40 pct since 2000
* China factors support slightly firmer copper prices
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Nov 16 Investors who sent copper to a
17-month peak on hopes for a splurge of U.S. infrastructure
spending by Donald Trump may end up underwhelmed given that the
plans, even if successful, would add only modestly to world
demand.
China dominates the global copper market, accounting for
half of all demand, and an uptick in consumption there following
further stimulus is much more relevant to the market.
That, together with less mine supply than expected, would
support slightly firmer prices, but not the wild frenzy that
erupted after the U.S. election last week, investors and
analysts said.
"The infrastructure ambitions of Trump I think are
meaningless in terms of the course and direction of
commodities," said Scottish hedge fund manager Hugh Hendry,
founder and chief investment officer of Eclectica Asset
Management, which has around $200 million under management.
Copper prices soared about 25 percent from the start of the
month to a peak of $6,025 a tonne last Friday, but have since
retreated to $5,466 by Wednesday - still nearly a fifth higher
since the start of 2016.
Experts brush off the impact on copper of plans by the
incoming U.S. president to spend $1 trillion over 10 years on
building infrastructure, even as they are more upbeat on the
plan's impact on the U.S. steel sector.
Unlike copper, steel prices are set regionally, and an
infrastructure spending spree coupled with even stronger trade
protectionism would initially be a big boost for the U.S. steel
market, even though longer term the fear is that steel price
inflation will cripple demand growth.
U.S. COPPER DEMAND SLIDES
Copper consumption in the United States has slid 40 percent
over the past 15 years to 1.8 million tonnes last year,
according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
That compares to 10 million in China, Thomson Reuters GFMS
data shows.
"Even an assumed 10 percent increase in
infrastructure-related copper consumption would hardly matter on
a global scale," said analyst Carsten Menke at Julius Baer in
Switzerland.
"This is not least due to the fact that part of the increase
in copper demand would be met by increasing recycling,
considering that existing infrastructure would be replaced
rather than expanded."
A position paper by Trump's advisors about his
infrastructure plans (bit.ly/2eBQB1Y) published before
the election did not mention specific projects, but referred to
the broad sweep of possibilities including bridges, airports and
digital superhighways.
"Even if Trump's infrastructure plan goes ahead, the impact
on physical markets is likely to be only modest," said Robin
Bhar, head of metals research at Societe Generale.
"If spending goes towards building roads and bridges, this
wouldn't be as beneficial for metals demand as extra spending on
sectors such as power, transportation and capital infrastructure
projects," Bhar said in a note.
More important is whether stronger demand in China on the
back of stimulus earlier this year persists.
China's real estate sector is a prime driver of demand for
industrial metals including copper, but investment has slowed
and builders started fewer new homes year-on-year in September,
the first such decline since December.
"These are lead indicators for copper demand by six to 12
months, but have clearly turned sharply negative," Liberum
analyst Richard Knights said in a note.
Hendry, although dismissing the impact of infrastructure
spending on commodities, says a wider fiscal stimulus could
boost overall economic growth and give the sector a lift.
"A trillion plus tax cuts are not (meaningless) and would
certainly seem to be the first dramatic and politically
supported step," he told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook
Summit.
"That's a world where commodities, you have to imagine,
retain their outperformance."
(Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Veronica
Brown and Ruth Pitchford)