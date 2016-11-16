Republican Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Shale Insight energy conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S. September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

NEW YORK U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is weighing an "infrastructure bank" to make investments in the nation's infrastructure, Trump adviser Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Wednesday.

Mnuchin, a Wall Street veteran under consideration for Trump's Treasury secretary, said the team was focused on "taxes... regulatory changes, looking at the creation of an infrastructure bank to fund infrastructure investments."

"I'd say the economic priorities are clearly taxes, regulatory, trade, infrastructure," he added.

