BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he may package a $1 trillion infrastructure plan with either healthcare or tax reform legislation as an incentive to get support from lawmakers, especially from Democrats.
Trump also said in an interview with the New York Times he may move up the unveiling of a plan to rebuild the country's deteriorating roads, bridges and tunnels, which had been expected later this year.
"I’m thinking about accelerating it. I’m thinking about putting it with another bill. Could be health care, could be something else. Could be tax reform," Trump said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Paul Tait)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.