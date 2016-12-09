WASHINGTON Dec 9 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump is expected to pick U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris
Rodgers, a strong advocate of increased oil and gas development
who is skeptical about climate change, to run the Department of
the Interior, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Friday.
The appointment could mean easier access for industry to
more than a quarter of America's territory, ranging from
national parks to tribal lands stretching from the Arctic to the
Gulf of Mexico, where energy companies have been eager to drill
and mine.
