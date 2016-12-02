WASHINGTON Dec 2 Donald Trump's transition team is examining proposals for new non-nuclear sanctions on Iran, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing congressional sources who have been in contact with the Republican President-elect's team.

Officials with Trump's team have been in touch with fellow Republicans in Congress, where they hold the majority, to discuss possible sanctions separate from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could focus on its ballistic missile program or human rights, the sources told the FT.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)