ANKARA Feb 3 Iran denounced on Friday as
illegal new sanctions imposed on it by the United States and
said it would impose legal restrictions on American individuals
and entities helping "regional terrorist groups", state TV
quoted a Foreign Ministry statement as saying.
"The new sanctions ... are not compatible with America's
commitments and resolution 2231 of the U.N. Security Council
that endorsed the nuclear deal reached between Iran and six
powers," the statement said.
"In retaliation for the U.S. sanctions, Iran will impose
legal restrictions on some American individuals and entities
that were involved in helping and founding regional terrorist
groups," it said.
