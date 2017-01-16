By Yeganeh Torbati
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 16 Nearly two dozen former U.S.
officials have urged President-elect Donald Trump to enter into
discussions with an exiled Iranian opposition group that until
2012 was listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. State
Department.
In a letter dated Jan. 9, the former officials call for the
U.S. government "to establish a dialogue with Iran's exiled
resistance, the National Council of Resistance of Iran."
The NCRI's largest component is the Mujahedin-e Khalq, which
was designated as a terrorist group by the State Department from
1997 to 2012. The MEK led a guerrilla campaign against the
U.S.-backed Shah of Iran during the 1970s, including attacks on
American targets. It has since renounced violence.
When it delisted the MEK, the State Department noted what it
called "past acts of terrorism, including its involvement in the
killing of U.S. citizens in Iran in the 1970s and an attack on
U.S. soil in 1992."
By itself, dialogue with the MEK would not be a radical
departure from current U.S. policy. But any indication that the
United States backs the MEK's goal of regime change in Tehran
would confirm suspicions among hard-liners in Iran that the
United States seeks the Iranian government's overthrow, and
increase hostility between Tehran and Washington, Iran analysts
said.
Robert Torricelli, a former Democratic New Jersey senator
who has served as a lawyer for the MEK and who signed the
letter, confirmed its authenticity to Reuters on Monday and that
it was sent to Trump. The letter's existence was reported by Fox
News on Sunday, and a copy of it was posted online (bit.ly/2jREGuS).
Trump transition officials did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. An NCRI spokesman said the group had no
"role whatsoever" in the letter, but forwarded a statement from
an NCRI official, Soona Samsami, welcoming the letter as an
"appropriate and timely initiative."
The MEK's supporters present the group as a viable
alternative to Iran's theocracy, though analysts say it is
unpopular among Iranians for its past alignment with Iraqi
leader Saddam Hussein and attacks on Iranian soldiers and
civilians.
The letter claims that designations of the group as a
terrorist organization by Western governments were done "at the
request of Tehran," and says accusations that the MEK killed
Americans in Iran in the 1970s constituted "defamatory
allegations from decades past."
It also urged Trump to close "loopholes" in the nuclear
agreement negotiated between Iran and world powers in 2015, and
said U.S. policy towards Iran should focus more on the
government's violation of human rights.
The MEK has for years cultivated prominent former U.S.
officials to advocate on its behalf and help it project an image
as an alternative to the Islamic Republic, which it says it
wants to replace with a secular democratic republic.
The letter's signatories include Trump supporter and former
New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, former FBI director Louis
Freeh, President Barack Obama's former national security adviser
James Jones, and Hugh Shelton, former chairman of the joint
chiefs of staff. Both Democratic and Republican former officials
have spoken in favor of the MEK, often in paid speeches to the
group.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Bill Rigby)