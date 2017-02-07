DUBAI Feb 7 U.S. President Donald Trump has
shown America's "real face" by proving Iranian allegations about
American government corruption, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei said on Tuesday in his first speech following Trump's
inauguration.
"We are thankful to for making our life easy as he
showed the real face of America," Khamenei was quoted as saying
by his website in a meeting with military commanders in Tehran.
"During his election campaign and after that, he confirmed
what we have been saying for more than 30 years about the
political, economic, moral and social corruption in the U.S.
ruling system," he added.
