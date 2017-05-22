RIYADH May 22 After an exhausting two days in
Saudi Arabia, U.S. President Donald Trump travels to Israel on
Monday, attempting to revive the stalled Israeli-Palestinian
peace process with visits to Jerusalem and the West Bank.
Over two days, Trump is to meet separately with both Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President
Mahmoud Abbas and visit holy sites. On Monday in Jerusalem, he
will pray at the Western Wall and visit the Church of the Holy
Sepulchre.
On his maiden foreign tour since taking office in January,
Trump is already showing signs of fatigue from a packed
schedule. He is on a nine-day trip through the Middle East and
Europe that ends on Saturday after visits to the Vatican,
Brussels and Sicily.
During a speech in Riyadh on Sunday in which he urged Arab
and Islamic leaders to do their share to defeat Islamist
militants, Trump referred to "Islamic extremism," although
advance excerpts had him saying "Islamist extremism."
A White House official blamed Trump's fatigue for the
switch. "Just an exhausted guy," she told reporters.
On Sunday night in Riyadh after a long day of events, many
of them delayed, he skipped a "tweeps" forum for young people
that was to be his last activity of the day, sending daughter
Ivanka in his place.
Over the weekend, Trump received a warm welcome from Arab
leaders, who focused on his desire to crack down on Iran's
influence in the region, a commitment they found wanting in the
Republican president's Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.
The reception marked a contrast from his difficulties at
home where he is struggling to contain a mushrooming scandal
after his firing of former FBI Director James Comey nearly two
weeks ago.
LONG-STALLED PEACE TALKS
Trump has vowed to do whatever is necessary to broker peace
between Israel and the Palestinians, but has given little sign
of how he could revive long-stalled negotiations.
When he met Abbas earlier this month in Washington, he
stopped shortly of explicitly recommitting his administration to
a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict, a
long-standing foundation of U.S. policy. Some Palestinians said
they were disappointed by the omission.
Trump has also opted against an immediate move of the U.S.
Embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a longtime demand of Israel.
A senior administration official told Reuters last week that
Trump remained committed to his campaign pledge to ultimately
relocate the embassy but did not plan to announce such a move
while on his trip.
"We're having very good discussions with all parties and as
long as we see that happening, then we don’t intend to do
anything that we think could upset those discussions," the
official said.
On Sunday, Israel authorised some economic concessions to
the Palestinians that a Cabinet statement said "will ease daily
civilian life in the Palestinian Authority after (Trump) who
arrives tomorrow, asked to see some confidence building steps."
Trump used his visit to Riyadh to bolster U.S. ties with
Arab and Islamic nations, announce $110 billion in U.S. arms
sales to Saudi Arabia, and send Iran a tough message.
In his speech attended by dozens of Arab and Islamic
leaders, he toned down the harsh anti-Muslim rhetoric he had
employed during the presidential campaign last year in favor of
trying to gain cooperation against Islamist militants.
"A better future is only possible if your nations drive out
the terrorists and drive out the extremists. Drive them out,"
Trump said.
Trump will have visited significant homes of three major
religions by his trip's end, Islam, Judaism and Christianity, a
point that his senior aides say is important in bolstering his
argument that the Islamist militancy is a battle between "good
and evil."
