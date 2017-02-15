WASHINGTON Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday said that he wanted to focus on "substance" and not "labels," when asked about support for a two-state solution for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

"Rather than deal with labels, I want to deal with substance," Netanyahu said during a news conference with President Donald Trump at the White House.

"There are two prerequisites for peace. First the Palestinians must recognize the Jewish state ... Second, in any peace agreement, Israel must retain the overriding security control over the entire area west of the Jordan River," he said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Howard Goller)