TOKYO Feb 1 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso
will explain the government's stance on currencies and monetary
policy at a meeting next week between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
and U.S. President Donald Trump, a senior Japanese government
source told Reuters on Wednesday.
Masatsugu Asakawa, Japan's vice finance minister for
international affairs, will arrive in Washington to make
arrangements with U.S. authorities ahead of the Feb. 10
Trump-Abe meeting, another source said.
Trump and his trade adviser Peter Navarro on Tuesday took
aim at the currency policies of Japan and other trading
partners, saying they were engaged in devaluing their currencies
to the disadvantage of the United States.
