TOKYO Feb 1 Japan's top currency official said
on Wednesday that foreign-exchange rates were decided by markets
and were not being manipulated, after U.S. President Donald
Trump took aim at the currency policies of Japan and other
trading partners.
Masatsugu Asakawa, vice finance minister for international
affairs, told reporters that Japanese monetary policy was aimed
solely at beating deflation.
Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro criticised China,
Germany and Japan, saying they were engaged in devaluing their
currencies to the disadvantage of the United States.
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Writing by Chris Gallagher;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)