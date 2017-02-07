Trump, Macron and election - what prompted Merkel's blunt Munich speech
BERLIN For German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who often pulls her rhetorical punches, her weekend message signalling a shift in the post-war order was uncharacteristically blunt.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump has invited Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida over the weekend after the two leaders meet on Friday in Washington, the White House said on Tuesday.
"This is a testament to the importance the United States places on the bilateral relationship and the strength of our alliance and the deep economic ties between the United States and Japan," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a White House press briefing.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Chris Reese)
BERLIN For German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who often pulls her rhetorical punches, her weekend message signalling a shift in the post-war order was uncharacteristically blunt.
VERSAILLES, France French President Emmanuel Macron, standing alongside Russia's Vladimir Putin, on Monday dubbed two Russian media outlets "agents of influence" which he said had spread fake news about him during his election campaign.