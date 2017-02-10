Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe arrive ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, visiting Washington for a summit meeting with President Donald Trump, said on Friday he aimed to build a relationship of trust with the new U.S. leader and underscore the sturdiness of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

"I would like to clearly demonstrate the unshakable Japan-U.S. alliance to the world," Abe told a U.S. Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting before the summit with Trump later in the day, when the two leaders will discuss, among other things, regional security and bilateral trade.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Doina Chiacu)