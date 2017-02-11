By Ayesha Rascoe
| JUPITER, Florida
JUPITER, Florida Feb 11 President Donald Trump
and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hit the links on
Saturday, as the two leaders looked to forge a bond over a round
of golf diplomacy.
Trump and Abe played under mostly clear skies at Trump
National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. The White House did not
immediately say whether anyone else joined them and reporters
were not allowed on the course to watch the pair.
Abe traveled to Florida on Air Force One with the new U.S.
president after a more formal meeting at the White House on
Friday. The weekend excursion is Trump's first use of his
Mar-a-Lago resort to entertain an international leader.
Washington and Tokyo have said the weekend trip is a sign of
the importance that both leaders place on the U.S.-Japan
relationship.
Abe, in particular, sought to ease concerns in Japan about
the fate of the decades-long alliance under Trump, who had
raised concerns about U.S. military spending in Japan during the
2016 presidential election campaign.
At a press conference on Friday, Trump and Abe focused on
areas of common ground, with Trump setting aside campaign
pledges to force Tokyo to pay more for U.S. defense aid and Abe
promising to help the United States to create jobs.
On Friday night, Trump and Abe ate dinner with their wives
on an outdoor patio at Mar-a-Lago. The couples were joined by
Robert Kraft, owner of the National Football League's New
England Patriots, which won the Super Bowl last Sunday.
Trump and Abe are set to meet again for dinner Saturday
evening, along with some members of the Japanese delegation. The
two leaders are set to depart Florida on Sunday.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by Grant McCool)