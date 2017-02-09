TOKYO Feb 9 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
will propose a new cabinet level framework for U.S.-Japan talks
on trade, security and macroeconomic issues including currencies
when he meets President Donald Trump on Friday, a Japanese
government official involved in planning the summit said.
Abe heads to Washington later on Thursday hoping promises to
help create U.S. jobs and bolster Japan's military will persuade
Trump to turn down the heat on trade and currency and stand by
the decades-old alliance.
During his election campaign, Trump complained that Tokyo
was not sharing enough of the cost of the U.S. security
umbrella. He has also lumped Japan with China and Mexico as big
contributors to the U.S. trade deficit, targeted its auto trade
as "unfair" and accused Tokyo of using monetary policy to
devalue its currency to boost exports.
(reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Linda Sieg;
Editing by Chris Gallagher)