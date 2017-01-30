TOKYO Jan 30 Japan's top government spokesman on Monday denied media reports that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would meet Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda on Feb. 3 ahead of the premier's visit to the United States next week.

"There's no truth (to the report). I'm not aware of it," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

