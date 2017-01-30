BRIEF-TTK Prestige approves share buyback worth upto 700 mln rupees
May 30 TTK Prestige Ltd: * Says approves share buyback worth upto 700 million rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2quAVDl Further company coverage:
TOKYO Jan 30 Japan's top government spokesman on Monday denied media reports that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would meet Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda on Feb. 3 ahead of the premier's visit to the United States next week.
"There's no truth (to the report). I'm not aware of it," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
May 30 TTK Prestige Ltd: * Says approves share buyback worth upto 700 million rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2quAVDl Further company coverage:
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending