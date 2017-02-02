* Toyota's U.S. production has risen since 1980s - Akio
Toyoda
* Comments come as Trump pressures automakers for more
U.S.-made cars
(Adds Toyota president's comments, background)
TOKYO Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp
President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday his company had increased
its U.S. production in the past three decades, and that the
Japanese brand should also be considered as a U.S. manufacturer.
Toyoda's comment comes as global automakers face pressure
from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has demanded that more
cars sold in the United States be made locally to increase jobs
and shrink the U.S. trade deficit.
Trump singled out Toyota in a tweet last month, criticising
the plans by Japan's biggest automaker to build a second plant
in Mexico. Since then, Toyota has announced plans to invest $10
billion in its U.S. operations to increase production and create
more jobs.
"Things are very different in 2017 than they were in the
1980s. Today, we produce a large number of cars locally and we
have developed a strong local supply chain," Toyoda told
reporters at an event in Tokyo, referring to America.
"We may be a Japanese brand ... but we're also one of
America's car makers."
The United States is Toyota's biggest market, and vehicle
sales in the country comprise around one-quarter of the
automaker's global sales. It operates 10 manufacturing plants in
the country, and locally produces around 56 percent of its
vehicles sold there, according to calculations based on company
data.
Trump has focused on protectionist trade policies in his
first weeks in office, formally withdrawing the United States
from the Trans Pacific Partnership trade talks and has said he
would renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement
(NAFTA).
Toyoda said his company would adapt to any "rule changes" to
the NAFTA trade deal between the United States, Mexico and
Canada.
Automotive trade will be high on the agenda when Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits Trump in Washington next week.
Toyoda denied media reports from earlier this week which
said he would meet Abe on Friday ahead of the summit, saying
that while he would like a meeting with the prime minister, it
was still unclear whether one would take place due to scheduling
issues.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Writing by Chris Gallagher;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)