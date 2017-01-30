Indian economy rides on consumer spending revival ahead of GST launch
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending
TOKYO Jan 30 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Toyota Motor Corp Chief Executive Akio Toyoda are planning to meet this week, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
One of the sources said they would meet on Friday.
Kyodo News agency said they were likely to discuss trade issues involving automobiles, as Abe prepares to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 10. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Michael Perry)
BANGKOK, May 30 A British journalist was charged with arms possession on Tuesday after he was arrested at a Thai airport for checking in flak jacket plates and gas masks, standard equipment for media heading into war zones and other hostile environments.