MOSCOW Jan 21 Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to call U.S. President Donald Trump is coming days to congratulate him on taking office, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

TASS quoted Peskov separately as saying that it was impossible to resolve Syria crisis in a constructive way without U.S. involvement. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Toby Chopra)