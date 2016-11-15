* New Jersey real estate scion a trusted Trump adviser
* Kushner influenced campaign personnel picks, strategy
By Will Dunham
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 After winning a primary
election that effectively clinched the Republican presidential
nomination, Donald Trump paused to laud a boyish-looking
35-year-old who ultimately proved to be an indispensable figure
on the path to the White House.
"Honestly, Jared is a very successful real estate person.
But I actually think he likes politics more than he likes real
estate," Trump said of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, standing to
his right during a victory speech after the Indiana party
primary election in May. "But he's very good at politics."
Kushner, the slender, clean-cut New Jersey real estate scion
who married Trump's daughter Ivanka in 2009, helped guide the
Republican Trump to victory last week over Democrat Hillary
Clinton and is poised to remain an influential adviser during
his presidency.
Kushner emerged as an important voice early in Trump's
campaign, launched in June 2015. He was involved in almost every
aspect of Trump's campaign, offering advice on key personnel
decisions, strategy, speeches, fundraising and other areas.
Late in the campaign, he began laying the groundwork for a
possible Trump-run television network, in the event his
father-in-law lost, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
Kushner spearheads his family's real estate development
company, Kushner Companies, and is the publisher of the New York
Observer weekly newspaper, which he acquired at age 25.
While a federal anti-nepotism law prohibits a president from
hiring family members to serve in his administration, Kushner is
set to remain a key insider and trusted confidant.
Reince Priebus, appointed Trump's White House chief of staff
on Sunday, told NBC's "Today" show on Monday that Kushner
"obviously" will be very involved in decision-making. Kushner
serves on Trump's transition executive committee.
FOLLOWING FATHER'S FOOTSTEPS
Kushner is a Harvard graduate with a New York University law
degree and a master's in business administration. Like Trump,
Kushner followed in the footsteps of a real estate powerhouse
father.
His father, Charles Kushner, is a real estate developer,
philanthropist and major Democratic donor whose reputation was
left in tatters after a lurid criminal case. He was sentenced to
two years in prison after pleading guilty in 2004 to 18 counts
of tax evasion, witness tampering and making unlawful campaign
donations.
During the case, he admitted to smearing his brother-in-law,
who had cooperated with prosecutors, by hiring a prostitute to
have sex with him in a motel room, then sending a secretly
recorded video of the encounter to the man's wife, Charles
Kushner's own sister.
In an unusual twist, the man who prosecuted Charles Kushner
was Chris Christie, now the governor of New Jersey, who also has
served as an adviser to Trump.
Kushner is an Orthodox Jew whose wife, Ivanka, converted to
Judaism before they married. The family keeps kosher, observes
the Sabbath and attends an upscale synagogue on New York's Upper
East Side.
ANTI-SEMITISM CONTROVERSY
Steve Bannon, former head of the right-wing Breitbart News
website, took a leadership post in the campaign in August after
it became clear that Trump, his children and Kushner trusted his
advice and analysis, a source said at the time.
Breitbart News is closely associated with the "alt-right"
movement, a loose online group of white supremacists,
anti-Semites and others opposed to multiculturalism.
Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, named Bannon as chief
strategist and senior counselor on Sunday.
Dana Schwartz, a Jewish reporter for Kushner's newspaper, in
July criticized Trump for his Twitter post accusing Clinton of
corruption using a Star of David image and a background of $100
bills. Schwartz then wrote an open letter to Kushner after being
deluged with anti-Semitic tweets.
Schwartz asked Kushner, "how do you allow this? Because, Mr.
Kushner, you are allowing this. ... When you stand silent and
smiling in the background, his Jewish son-in-law, you're giving
his most hateful supporters tacit approval."
Kushner responded by writing in the Observer, "In my
opinion, accusations like 'racist' and 'anti-Semite' are being
thrown around with a carelessness that risks rendering these
words meaningless."
He went on to write that his grandmother and grandfather
survived the Nazi Holocaust while other relatives did not.
"I know the difference between actual, dangerous intolerance
versus these labels that get tossed around in an effort to score
political points," Kushner wrote.
Kushner became a major player in real estate in his mid-20s,
after his father's conviction. At 26, he orchestrated what was
the most-expensive single-building purchase in U.S. history in
2006 with the $1.8 billion acquisition of a 41-story skyscraper
at 666 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.
Kushner told The Real Deal trade magazine afterward, "In New
York, you have to act quickly, or else you get left in the
dust."
