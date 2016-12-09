(Adds quote)
By Lisa Baertlein
Dec 8 Fast-food executive Andrew Puzder,
nominated to head the U.S. Department of Labor by
President-elect Donald Trump, lays out a free-market formula for
low regulation and taxes in his book, "Job Creation: How It
Really Works and Why Government Doesn't Understand It."
The nomination of Puzder, chief executive of Carl's Jr.
hamburger chain owner CKE Restaurants, drew criticism from labor
advocates worried about his opposition to a higher minimum wage
and government regulation of the workplace. The
nomination requires U.S. Senate confirmation.
Following are some of the main points of the 2010 book,
written with David Newton.
* Puzder believes the U.S. economy has been suffocating
under the weight of regulation, taxes and government policies
that created so much uncertainty that businesses shelved plans
for investment and adding to payrolls.
"Private enterprise, unencumbered by excessive government
intervention, will create jobs. Period!"
"Government's primary role should be to get out of the way
and let individuals be enterprising, creative, innovative and
hardworking. Government should remove barriers, constraints, and
other hindrances that discourage individuals from pursuing
innovative experience."
* Puzder argued for four specific proposals to increase job
creation: Reduce taxes and simplify compliance; eliminate
regulations that impede growth; cut and limit government
spending; increase domestic oil production.
* Puzder believes that stable regulation and taxes are key
to private-sector investment, which he calls the "Certainty
Factor."
"This provides risk reduction and positive incentives to
execute private sector hiring plans in support of expansion,
modernization, and other growth-related strategies."
* Jobs and skills must change over time with innovation, he
writes.
"A new job is not a guaranteed position for life. Its
longevity is tied indivisibly to the future performance of the
enterprise."
* Puzder has said he opposes a minimum wage, although he
does not touch on that in the book. In it, while acknowledging
there have been bad actors on the business side, Puzder said
that a "mutually beneficial relationship between employer and
employee" is more prevalent in U.S. history and the current
economy.
"The reality is that the free enterprise system by its very
nature encourages employers to value their employees and
encourages employees to work to their maximum potential so that
both enhance the value of their mutual endeavors."
* Puzder said unions had strangled industries with excessive
and anti-competitive pay hikes.
"Empowering unions can increase labor costs to the point of
putting employers in or near bankruptcy. This is in the best
interests of neither employees, employers nor our potential for
economic growth."
* Puzder said the results of New Deal programs introduced by
President Franklin Roosevelt to stave off joblessness during the
Depression in the 1930s were "very discouraging" and wrote that
the Obama administration made similar mistakes.
"Large government, central planning, concessions to labor
unions and stimulus programs that FDR believed would produce
jobs instead hiked the unemployment rate."
Increasing taxes on firms and individuals, then apportioning
those tax dollars to government spending on programs that "hire"
people for a limited-term project is not true job creation, he
wrote.
