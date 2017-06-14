By Julia Harte
| WASHINGTON, June 14
WASHINGTON, June 14 More than 190 Democratic
lawmakers sued President Donald Trump in federal court on
Wednesday, saying he had accepted funds from foreign governments
through his businesses without congressional consent in
violation of the U.S. Constitution.
The complaint said Trump had not sought congressional
approval for any of the payments his hundreds of businesses had
received from foreign governments since he took office in
January, even though the Constitution requires him to do so.
The White House did not immediately respond to requests for
comment but has said Trump's business interests do not violate
the Constitution. The Trump Organization has said it will donate
profits from customers representing foreign governments to the
U.S. Treasury but will not require such customers to identify
themselves.
At least 30 U.S. senators and 166 representatives are
plaintiffs in Wednesday's lawsuit, representing the largest
number of legislators ever to sue a U.S. president, according to
two lawmakers who are among the plaintiffs.
The Constitution's "foreign emoluments" clause bars U.S.
officeholders from accepting payments and various other gifts
from foreign governments without congressional approval.
"The president’s failure to tell us about these emoluments,
to disclose the payments and benefits that he is receiving, mean
that we cannot do our job. We cannot consent to what we don’t
know," said Senator Richard Blumenthal, one of the lawmakers
bringing the lawsuit, in a conference call on Tuesday.
Representative John Conyers, another plaintiff, added:
“President Trump has conflicts of interest in at least 25
countries, and it appears he’s using his presidency to maximize
his profits."
The Justice Department declined to comment.
Similar lawsuits have been filed in recent months by parties
including a nonprofit ethics group, a restaurant trade group,
and the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of
Columbia.
They allege that Trump's acceptance of payments from foreign
and U.S. governments through his hospitality empire puts other
hotel and restaurant owners at an unfair disadvantage and
provides governments an incentive to give Trump-owned businesses
special treatment.
RARE TO SUE PRESIDENT
In a motion to dismiss one such lawsuit on Friday, the
Justice Department argued that the plaintiffs had not shown any
specific harm to their businesses, and that Trump was only
banned from receiving foreign government gifts if they arose
from his service as president.
On Monday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said
"partisan politics" was behind the lawsuit by the Maryland and
District of Columbia officials.
Lawmakers rarely sue the president, so there are few federal
court decisions the legislators can cite to prove their legal
standing to bring Wednesday's case, said Leah Litman, an
assistant professor specializing in constitutional law at the
University of California, Irvine.
"But the constitutional provision they're suing to enforce
gives them a role in how it's carried out, and that gives them a
powerful standing argument," Litman said.
The lawmakers in Wednesday's lawsuit will be represented in
court by the Constitutional Accountability Center, a public
interest law firm in Washington. Each lawmaker is paying a share
of the legal fees from personal or campaign accounts.
(Reporting by Julia Harte; Editing by Jason Szep and Peter
Cooney)