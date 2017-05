U.S. President elect Donald Trump gestures to diners as he departs the lobby of the New York Times building after a meeting in New York, U.S., November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has recently spoken with the leaders of Greece, Hungary, Panama, Slovenia and Sweden, his transition team said in a statement on Friday.

The leaders of the five nations talked to Trump in recent days and congratulated the Republican on his Nov. 8 victory in the U.S. presidential election, the statement said.

