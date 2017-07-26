FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
White House targets leakers, may restructure communications -Scaramucci
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Craft beer, no ties as S.Korea's leader hosts business tycoons
Asia
Craft beer, no ties as S.Korea's leader hosts business tycoons
Putin cements Russia's presence in Syria for half a century
World
Putin cements Russia's presence in Syria for half a century
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 26, 2017 / 3:05 AM / in a day

White House targets leakers, may restructure communications -Scaramucci

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's new communications director Anthony Scaramucci said on Tuesday he would probably restructure the communications operation at the White House and would fire staff if leaks did not cease.

"If the leaks continue, then I've got to let everybody go," he told reporters on Air Force One after Trump's trip to Ohio.

Scaramucci said there were no immediate plans to fire anyone else following the resignation of senior assistant press secretary Michael Short earlier on Tuesday.

He said he would take some time to look at the communications operation at the White House. "We will probably restructure," he said.

Both he and Trump were adamant that leaks needed to be stopped, Scaramucci said. "We've got a plan," he said, without offering details. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Paul Tait)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.