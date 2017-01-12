BOSTON Jan 12 Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted
his support of Maine catalog retailer L.L. Bean after an
activist group opposed to the U.S. president-elect called for a
boycott of the company.
The boycott call began online last week after reports that a
member of the Bean family that owns the company, best known for
its rubber-bottomed hunting boots, had donated money to Trump's
candidacy.
"Thank you to Linda Bean of L.L. Bean for your great support
and courage," Trump said in a tweet early Thursday. "People will
support you even more now. Buy L.L. Bean."
The "Grab Your Wallet" website added the Freeport,
Maine-based company to a lengthy list of retailers it urges
Trump opponents to boycott because of their ties to the former
reality television star, who will be sworn in on Jan. 20.
L.L. Bean scrambled to distance itself from Linda Bean's
donations, noting that she was just one of more than 50 members
of the founding family associated with the 105-year-old company,
which described itself as politically neutral.
"Our owners, employees, and customers hold views and embrace
causes that are individual and diverse," it said in a statement
late Sunday. "We fully acknowledge and respect that some may
disagree with the political views of a single member of our
10-person board of directors."
A spokeswoman for the company did not immediately respond to
a request for comment on Thursday.
The president-elect's tweet drew a swarm of responses from
supporters and opponents on Thursday, some of whom vowed to
boycott the company, others who said they planned to buy its
merchandise in a show of solidarity.
Trump has taken on several prominent U.S. companies,
including United Technologies Corp's Carrier air
conditioning unit and General Motors Co to berate them
for manufacturing products outside the United States.
His track record of pouncing on high-profile executives has
left the leaders of corporate America wary of waking up one
morning to find themselves Trump's latest target.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)