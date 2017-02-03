Feb 2 Lockheed Martin Corp did not turn
to Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump's former campaign manager,
and his lobbying firm to steer through the cost dispute around
the F-35 fighter plane, a company spokesman said.
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Lockheed, the world's
largest defense contractor, sought Lewandowski's help after an
initial discussion on the issue between Trump and Lockheed's
Marillyn Hewson didn't go well. bloom.bg/2jJp77X
"Lockheed has not retained Lewandowski, or his lobbying
firm," spokesman William Phelps told Reuters.
The problem erupted in December when Trump slammed the F-35
program for being too expensive and said he intends to keep
pushing to cut the costs of military hardware.
Trump also targeted Boeing with tweets for "out of control"
costs on new Air Force One planes and sought cancellation of the
order.
Last month, U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis ordered
cost-cutting reviews of the F-35 fighter jet and Boeing's
next-generation of the Air Force One presidential plane.
In June, Trump fired Lewandowski, who had been overseeing
the campaign's fundraising arm, over a dispute with other
advisers. Lewandowski helped Trump win Republican presidential
nominating contests.
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru and Mike Stone in
Washington; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)