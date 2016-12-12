WASHINGTON Dec 12 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday the cost of Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet program is too high and that he would save billions on that once he takes office.

"The F-35 program and cost is out of control. Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military (and other) purchases after January 20th," Trump said on Twitter. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alden Bentley)