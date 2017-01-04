WASHINGTON Jan 3 Omarosa Manigault, best-known
for repeatedly being fired on the TV show "The Apprentice," is
being considered for a job in Donald Trump's White House, a
member of the president-elect's transition team said on Tuesday.
A lecturer on branding and marketing at Howard University
and a former Mrs. America pageant contestant, Manigault, 42, was
one of Trump's more visible African-American supporters during
his successful election bid.
The Youngstown, Ohio, native also worked at the White House
during the Clinton administration, in Vice President Al Gore's
office.
Trump won national attention by hosting the first 14 seasons
of the NBC TV game show "The Apprentice," in which contestants
vied to demonstrate their business skills and win a job running
one of his companies. Typically, Trump would eliminate one
hopeful each week with his trademark phrase, "You're fired."
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by
Andrew Hay)