Jan 25 Shares of U.S. companies seen benefiting from U.S. President Trump's plans to push ahead with a border wall with Mexico and his approval of key energy pipeline expansion projects surged higher on Wednesday.

The stocks were leaders among a broad-based rally in U.S. equities that helped push the benchmark S&P 500 to a record high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average above the 20,000 mark for the first time.

Standout gainers in the group included crushed stone and concrete providers Martin Marietta Materials Inc, which hit a record high, and Vulcan Materials Co, which surged to just over a percentage point from a record high, as well.

Martin Marietta was last up nearly 3 percent at $241.25, and Vulcan shares were higher by 2.5 percent at $135.68.

Trump is expected to begin signing executive orders aimed at curbing illegal immigration on Wednesday, including a directive to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, congressional aides familiar with the plan told Reuters..

This follows his green-lighting of big energy pipeline projects on Tuesday and a directive that contractors use American steel.

That helped drive shares of specialty pipe maker Northwest Pipe Co higher by 6 percent. The company's stock was up another 2 percent early Wednesday at $19.27 after touching the highest level in about 18 months earlier in the session.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Nick Zieminski)