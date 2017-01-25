(Adds details on construction materials companies)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Jan 25 Share prices surged on Wednesday for U.S.
companies that could benefit from U.S. President Trump's plans
to push ahead with a border wall with Mexico and his approval of
key energy pipeline expansion projects.
The stocks were leaders in a broad-based rally in U.S.
equities that helped push the benchmark S&P 500 to a
record high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average above the
20,000 mark for the first time.
Standout gainers included crushed stone and concrete
providers Martin Marietta Materials Inc, which hit a
record high, and Vulcan Materials Co, which surged near
a record high as well.
Martin Marietta ended up 3.2 percent and Vulcan shares
increased 2.2 percent.
Other construction materials companies gained, with Eagle
Materials Inc shares up 4 percent as they touched an
all-time high, U.S. Concrete Inc rising 4.4 percent and
Summit Materials Inc increasing 3.5 percent. U.S.-listed
shares of Mexican cement company Cemex rose
3.7 percent and touched a 1-1/2-year high.
"It seems clear that there's guys putting on trades related
to the wall," said Adam Thalhimer, analyst at Thompson, Davis &
Company.
Wednesday's gains added to the massive stock run for
construction and engineering companies since the election,
fueled by Trump's vow to spend $1 trillion on infrastructure
projects.
Trump signed a directive on Wednesday to build a wall along
the U.S.-Mexican border as he charged ahead with sweeping and
divisive plans to transform how the United States deals with
immigration and national security.
Martin Marietta, which claims to have the leading cement
position in Texas and operates two production facilities in the
state, derives 34 percent of its total revenue from Texas,
according to Thalhimer.
Summit Materials receives 26 percent of revenue from the
state, while U.S. Concrete takes in 27 percent of its overall
revenue from north Texas and 10 percent from the southern and
western parts of the state, Thalhimer said.
Eagle Materials jointly owns a cement production plant in
Texas that is poised to see increased pricing stemming from the
border wall project, CL King analyst Jim Barrett said in a
research note.
On Tuesday, Trump cleared big energy pipeline projects and
directed that contractors use American steel.
Jefferies analyst Seth Rosenfeld said construction of the
Keystone pipeline will be "a net positive for secondary steel
consumption and for the construction industry."
Rosenfeld said Keystone installation should benefit
companies including Nucor, Steel Dynamics and
Commercial Metals Co.
Commercial Metal shares rose 3.3 percent, while Nucor and
Steel Dynamics fell 2 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively,
after climbing on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics reported quarterly
results late on Tuesday.
Specialty pipe maker Northwest Pipe Co rose 2.7
percent after rising 6 percent on Wednesday.
Construction companies that generate significant revenue
from pipelines, including Quanta Services, MasTec
and Primoris Services Corp, were poised to
benefit, Thalhimer said.
"They have been getting really yanked around by the onerous
permitting process, so just if they can get better clarity on
when these jobs are going to start, it would be really
beneficial to their business and their margins," Thalhimer said.
Quanta Services shares were up 0.5 percent, MasTec gained
1.4 percent, and Primoris rose 3 percent.
(Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf and Dan Burns in New York, Mike
Stone in Washington and Sai Sachin Ravikumar in Bangalore;
Editing by Nick Zieminski)